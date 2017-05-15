Teen shot and killed in Bardstown identified; 2 people wanted

The incident was reported about 12:35 a.m. Monday. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A teenager who was shot and killed early Monday two blocks from a convenience store where he was pronounced dead has been identified.

The Nelson County Coroner said Cameron Wess Williamson, 17, died of a single gunshot wound. An autopsy will be performed later on Monday.

Officers were called to the Five Star Food Mart at 122 East Stephen Foster Avenue just before 1 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They found Williamson along with two witnesses - a man and woman - inside a car. The officers tried to resuscitate Williamson, but they were unsuccessful.

Investigators said they determined the crime began outside a business two blocks from the convenience store when two people opened the car door and shot Williamson in the chest. He and the two witnesses fled to the Five Star Food Mart.

Investigators were uncertain of the name of the business where the shooting happened.

Police did not release any suspect information, but they said they are confident they will solve the case.

