UPDATE: 2 people wanted for shooting death of teen in Bardstown

The incident was reported about 12:35 a.m. Monday. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A teenager was shot and killed early Monday two blocks from a convenience store where the victim was pronounced dead, Bardstown police said.

Officers were called to the Five Star Food Mart at 122 East Stephen Foster Avenue just before 1 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They found the 17-year-old victim along with two witnesses - a man and woman - inside a car. The officers tried to resuscitate the victim, but they were unsuccessful.

Investigators said they determined the crime began outside a business two blocks from the convenience store when two people opened the car door and shot the victim in the chest. The victim and the two witnesses fled to the Five Star Food Mart.

Investigators were uncertain of the name of the business where the shooting happened.

Police did not release any suspect information, but they said they are confident they will solve the case.

The victim's name has not been released.

