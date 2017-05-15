Katy Perry to perform at KFC Yum! Center in October

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Pop star Katy Perry is headed back to Louisville.

Witness: The Tour comes to KFC Yum! Center Monday, October 16.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration runs now through Tuesday, May 16. Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale runs Thursday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

City presale begins Thursday, May 18 at 12 p.m.

General ticket sales begin Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m.

Each ticket purchase for Witness: The Tour includes a preorder for Witness: The Album, which is set for release Friday, June 9.

