2 arrested in Marshall Co., KY after police chase through 3 counties

Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
Officers were called to the Five Star Food Mart at 122 East Stephen Foster Avenue just before 1 a.m. on a report of a shooting.More >>
Officers were called to the Five Star Food Mart at 122 East Stephen Foster Avenue just before 1 a.m. on a report of a shooting.More >>
The pop star will perform at KFC Yum! Center on October 16.More >>
The pop star will perform at KFC Yum! Center on October 16.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>