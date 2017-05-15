Ramp from I-64W/I-71S to I-65S reopens after semi overturns - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ramp from I-64W/I-71S to I-65S reopens after semi overturns

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: TRIMARC) (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An overturned semi shut down the ramp from Interstate 64 West/Interstate 71 South to Interstate 65 South Monday, but it has since reopened.

The incident was reported at 9:36 a.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly