NBC announces 2017-18 prime time schedule, return of 'Must See Thursdays'

"Must See TV" returns to NBC Thursday nights this fall.

The Peacock Network announced its schedule for the 2017-18 season Saturday in New York, and it features a combination of returning favorites, soon-to-be favorites, and even a reboot.

Thursday nights on NBC promise to once again be the destination for viewers with the move of "This Is Us" to Thursdays at 9 p.m., the Tina Fey-produced "Great News," a new version of "Law & Order," and the return of the iconic sitcom "Will & Grace" after an 11-year absence. A special edition of "This Is Us" also will air after the Super Bowl on February 4, 2018.

"The Voice" returns to the lineup on Mondays and Tuesdays with singer and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson joining Cycle 13 in the fall and original "American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson joining Cycle 14 next spring.

In addition to "This Is Us," "Great News" and "The Voice," other returning shows include "The Blacklist," "Blindspot," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," "Chicago P.D.," "Dateline NBC," "The Good Place," "Law & Order: SVU," "Little Big Shots," "Shades of Blue," "Superstore," "Taken," "Timeless" and "The Wall."

Here is NBC's fall 2017-18 schedule (New programs in UPPER CASE):

MONDAY

8 to 10 p.m. - "The Voice"

10 to 11 p.m. - "THE BRAVE"

TUESDAY

8 to 9 p.m. - "The Voice"

9 to 9:30 p.m. - "Superstore"

9:30 to 10 p.m. - "The Good Place"

10 to 11 p.m. - "Chicago Fire"

WEDNESDAY

8 to 9 p.m. - "The Blacklist"

9 to 10 p.m. - "Law & Order: SVU"

10 to 11 p.m. - "Chicago P.D."

THURSDAY

8 to 8:30 p.m. - "WILL & GRACE"

8:30 to 9 p.m. - "Great News"

9 to 10 p.m. - "This Is Us"

10 to 11 p.m. - "LAW & ORDER TRUE CRIME: THE MENENDEZ MURDERS"

FRIDAY

8 to 9 p.m. - "Blindspot"

9 to 10 p.m. - "Taken"

10 to 11 p.m. - "Dateline NBC"

SATURDAY

8 to 10 p.m. - "Dateline Saturday Night Mystery"

10 to 11 p.m. - "Saturday Night Live" (encores)

SUNDAY

7 to 8:20 p.m. - "Football Night in America"

8:20 to 11 p.m. - "NBC Sunday Night Football"

