UPDATE: Controversial image included in Proof on Main exhibit to be removed at artists' request

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A piece of art that created controversy over its degrading depiction of an African-American man will be removed from the restaurant where it's being exhibited at the request of the artists.

The Farm to Table exhibition at the restaurant Proof on Main, located inside 21c Museum Hotel on West Main Street, was created by David Burns and Austin Young, the artists known as Fallen Fruit. It contains an image of a black man being ridden like a horse by a white man. Some called the image offensive and racist.

"We have recently learned that one particular images that was sourced from the Library of Congress image archives and was originally created as a postcard that would have been circulated during the Civil War has created a response that has become violent and angry," Burns and Young said Monday in a written statement Monday. "Anger and threats of violence sparked by this image is not how we imagined the installation artwork performing itself. We request that the image be removed from the installation as there is not one image that is more important than another in the entirety of the installation artwork - in the same way that we feel that not one person in the world is more important than another person. In place of this historic image, we, the artists, request that a vintage mirror is installed from the same era that the illustration was created."

Steve Wilson, Chairman and CEO of 21c Museum agreed to Fallen Fruit's request, and responded with a statement that reads in part, "What a brilliant addition to the artwork - a mirror to reflect upon who we are as individuals, as a community and as a nation, past present and future."

Rev. Gerome Sutton and the African-American Think Tank demanded last week that the image be removed. At the time, 21c Museum Hotels President Craig Greenberg said it would remain.

