UPDATE: Controversial image included in Proof on Main exhibit to be removed at artists' request

Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
Rev. Gerome Sutton and the African-American Think Tank demanded last week that the image be removed. At the time, 21c Museum Hotels President Craig Greenberg said it would remain.More >>
Officers were called to the Five Star Food Mart at 122 East Stephen Foster Avenue just before 1 a.m. on a report of a shooting.More >>
The Peacock Network announced its schedule for the 2017-18 season Saturday in New York, and it features a combination of returning favorites, soon-to-be favorites, and the reboot of the iconic sitcom "Will & Grace" 11 years after it went off the air.More >>
