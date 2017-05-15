IN CUSTODY: man accused of abducting child from Calloway County, KY

A man accused of taking an 18-month-old girl from her home this morning is in custody.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Department, Matt James Walsh is the baby's father, but he has no custody rights.

He was arrested a little more than an hour after the girl was taken from her home.

Investigators say he took the girl at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

Investigators believe he may have been headed to Missouri.

Walsh is driving a white Ford Expedition that is pulling a large trailer with a Kentucky license plate 169-VNG.

