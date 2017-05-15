Man charged with violent attack on restaurant employee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman leaving her job at a restaurant in the Douglass Loop area was assaulted by a man while walking to her car.

The assault happened just after 1 a.m. May 13 as the woman was leaving Diorio's Restaurant at 2216 Dundee Rd. Louisville Metro police said Antwon S. Vanmeter, 33, of Louisville, walked up to the woman an asked her where she was going. When she told him home, the arrest report says Vanmeter wanted to go with her, but she told him no.

Vanmeter then slammed the woman onto her car and began to choke her using his forearm, according to the arrest report. As the woman struggled, police say Vanmeter slammed her to the ground.

Metro police say the woman was able to hit Vanmeter in the face with her elbow and get away from him. Vanmeter ran off, and the woman went back into the restaurant for help. Other employees ran out searching for Vanmeter and tell officers that he was in the alley behind the Great Escape in the 2400 block of Bardstown Road. After running from police, Vanmeter was arrested at the Highland Kroger, 2440 Bardstown Road.

Vanmeter is charged with wanton endangerment, assault and fleeing or evading police. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $10,000 cash bond.

Metro police say the woman suffered a possible concussion, fractures of her eye socket and a possible broken finger.

