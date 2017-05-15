1 lane reopens after ruptured gas line shuts down stretch of W. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 lane reopens after ruptured gas line shuts down stretch of W. Manslick Road in Fairdale

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The incident happened in the 10600 block of W. Manslick Road. (Source: Raycom News Network) The incident happened in the 10600 block of W. Manslick Road. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A ruptured gas line forced crews to shut down a section of Manslick Road in Fairdale. One lane has since reopened.

A MetroSafe dispatcher said the incident happened in the 10600 block of West Manslick Road. 

LG&E and fire crews are at the scene and shut down West Manslick between Starlet Drive and Mitchell Hill Road.

This story will be updated.

