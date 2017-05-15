Manslick Road reopens after gas line ruptured in Fairdale - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A ruptured gas line forced crews to shut down a section of Manslick Road in Fairdale Tuesday.

A MetroSafe dispatcher said the incident happened in the 10600 block of West Manslick Road. 

LG&E and fire crews shut down West Manslick between Starlet Drive and Mitchell Hill Road for a time.

