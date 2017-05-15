Ruptured gas line shuts down stretch of W. Manslick Road in Fairdale

The incident happened in the 10600 block of W. Manslick Road. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A ruptured gas line has forced crews to shut down a section of Manslick Road in Fairdale.

A MetroSafe dispatcher said the incident happened in the 10600 block of West Manslick Road.

LG&E and fire crews are at the scene and have shut down West Manslick between Starlet Drive and Mitchell Hill Road.

This story will be updated.

