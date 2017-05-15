Man indicted in 2016 murder of his toddler daughter surrenders

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man wanted on murder charges in connection with the death of his toddler has surrendered.

Louisville Metro police say Jerrel Holloway, 26, of Louisville, turned himself to the court this morning.

On May 11, LMPD issued a public attempt to locate for Holloway. LMPD said Holloway was aware that he had been indicted by a grand jury and was on the run.

Holloway's daughter, Tamia Taylor, was beaten to death in February 2016. The death was ruled a homicide after the coroner's report came back in August.

