LMDC officer demoted, suspended for Facebook post reinstated

The prosecutor told the judge another charge is expected to be added after they receive medical records from another alleged victim.More >>
The prosecutor told the judge another charge is expected to be added after they receive medical records from another alleged victim.More >>
LG&E and fire crews shut down West Manslick between Starlet Drive and Mitchell Hill Road.More >>
LG&E and fire crews shut down West Manslick between Starlet Drive and Mitchell Hill Road.More >>
The incident was reported at 9:36 a.m. Monday.More >>
The incident was reported at 9:36 a.m. Monday.More >>
The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of 15 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and meth lab incidents per capita.More >>
The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of 15 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and meth lab incidents per capita.More >>
Louisville Metro police say Jerrel Holloway, 26, of Louisville, was aware that he had been indicted by a grand jury and was on the run.More >>
Louisville Metro police say Jerrel Holloway, 26, of Louisville, was aware that he had been indicted by a grand jury and was on the run.More >>