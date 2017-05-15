LMDC officer demoted, suspended for Facebook post reinstated

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer who was suspended and demoted for making a controversial post on Facebook has had his rank reinstated.

In July 2017, Hale posted a meme of a police officer with text that read, "If we really wanted you dead all we'd have to do is stop patrolling your neighborhoods... and wait." Hale's own caption on the post read, "Ha ... truth."

Derek Hale was demoted from sergeant and given a 29-day suspension in October. He was also ordered to complete implicit bias training.

An arbitration hearing was conducted between Metro Corrections and Derek Hale on March 31. Arbitrator Anthony G. Belak recommended that Hale's rank of sergeant be reinstated.

