Still no opening date for Cravens Pool

There's an update on Cravens Pool in Owensboro.

City officials tell us the opening date for the pool will be a little later than anticipated. The goal was to be open by the end of the month, but maintenance and repairs are still ongoing.

No opening date has been determined yet.

City council announced in April they would keep the pool open after proposing to shut it down because of budget cuts.

