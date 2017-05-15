Man charged in officer's death accused of hitting pedestrian during chase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged in the murder of LMPD officer Nick Rodman had his first pretrial hearing on Monday.

Wathaniel Woods was wheeled into court to face a judge on several charges. The prosecutor told the judge another charge is expected to be added after they receive more medical records.

Those records are from a pedestrian who is part of the evidence discovery. The man told police Woods also hit him with his car during the March 28 police pursuit that ended in the deadly crash. The man said he was near 24th Street, trying to cross the road when Woods seemed to come out of nowhere.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Suspect in police chase, officer's murder: 'I can't stand to get caught with no pistol'

+ Portland residents show support for Officer Rodman

+ Nick Rodman: Hero LMPD officer laid to rest

+ IMAGES: LMPD Officer Nick Rodman laid to rest

+ IMAGES: Photos from Officer Nick Rodman's funeral service

+ IMAGES: Memorial service for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

+ Procession route announced for fallen officer's funeral

+ Police: Suspect arrested, was high at time of wreck that killed LMPD officer

+ VIDEO: 3-year-old salutes Officer Nick Rodman during procession

+ Hundreds turn out for Officer Rodman’s procession

+ VIDEO: Memorial service for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

+ LMPD chief, mayor memorialize fallen officer: 'Nick died as he lived - a hero'

+ LMPD officer injured in pursuit, crash in Portland

+ Officer killed in the line of duty remembered at Louisville schools

+ Rodman family, River City FOP warn against Thin Blue Line USA solicitation

+ Candlelight fills park in honor of fallen officer

+ WAVE Country pays tribute to its fallen officer

+ Neighbors describe frantic moments before, after crash that killed LMPD officer

+ Officer Nick Rodman dies after fiery crash with suspect vehicle

"The gentleman in the silver car comes sliding around the corner there and as he came around the corner, I tried to run," the pedestrian said. "Once I hit my head on the top of the car, yeah. I couldn't tell you which direction I went from there.

Police said Woods eventually ran a red light at 26th and Duncan, crashing into Officer Rodman's cruiser. Rodman later died.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Jones Brown told the Judge they plan to consolidate the pedestrian charge with Rodman's case.

Another pretrial hearing for Woods is set for July 14.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.