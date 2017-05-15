Plans for new furniture store in Hanson fall through

Plans for a new furniture store have fallen through.

Hanson Mayor Mickey Demoss tells us that FSO Furniture will not build a store across from the Wal-Mart. It was supposed to be built next to the new strip mall.

Mayor Demoss also tells us he is not worried about it, and that another store can always take its place.

"It's my understanding is they didn't want to extend themselves in Kentucky at this particular time," Mayor Demoss explained. "There will be others gotta catch them when you can."

We are told the shopping center project is still moving forward.

