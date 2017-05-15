Pilot, copilot killed in plane crash near NJ airport

CARLSTADT, NJ (RNN) – A small, private jet crashed into a warehouse, killing the pilot and the copilot - the only people onboard the plane. No one was injured or killed on the ground.

A Learjet 35 was on approach for a landing when it crashed into three properties, including a Department of Public Works facility, about a quarter of a mile south of the runway at Teterboro Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport is located 15 miles northeast of Newark, NJ and the crash happened about 3:30 p.m. ET Monday.

Black smoke billowing in the air could be seen for miles - including in New York City.

First responders are on the scene. The airport has been closed and will reopen Tuesday morning.

The area is experiencing high winds – about 35 mph – as a nor’easter moves out of the northeast.

The flight which originated in Philadelphia. A Learjet 35 can carry six to eight people along with two pilots.

