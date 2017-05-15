Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-71 identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 71 early Sunday morning has been identified.

George Noble Jr., 38, died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. near the I-264 split.

The LMPD traffic unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

A police spokesperson said Noble was not wearing a helmet.

Funeral arrangements for Noble have not been announced.

