Toyota, Kentucky Speedway agree on multi-year partnership

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - Toyota and Kentucky Speedway have announced a multi-year partnership for the automaker to be the track's official vehicle.

Neither Toyota nor Speedway general manager Mark Simendinger specified the length or financial terms of the deal that includes promotions along with pace cars and vehicles for fire and safety and track maintenance. Spectators owning Toyota-brand cars can also park in the manufacturer's lot at the Speedway for its NASCAR tripleheader race weekend July 6-8.

Simendinger said during Monday's announcement at Toyota's plant an hour south of the track that "You don't know how long I've been working on this" and added, "To be aligned with you is a dream come true."

Toyota has won across all three NASCAR series at the 1.5-mile track, including three of six Monster Energy Cup races.

