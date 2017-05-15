Stuart Pepper Middle School claims national archery championship

The Stuart Pepper Middle School archery team claimed the national championship. (Source: Paula Sosh)

MEADE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Students at Stuart Pepper Middle School in Meade County are celebrating their win at the National Archery in the Schools Program.

The SPMS archery team claimed first place at the NASP competition in Louisville on Saturday.

They beat 241 other middle schools to become this year's national champions.

