Delta Airlines testing face scanning kiosk for bag check

(CNN) - Delta is testing face-scanning kiosks to check your bags.

The system uses facial recognition technology to match your identity to your passport photo.

You tag your own bags, pay the fee and drop your luggage on a conveyor belt.

Passengers without passports would still be able to check their own bags, but would need an agent to confirm their identities.

Delta said the kiosks could allow them to check in twice as many passengers per hour.

The airline said the scanned images would not be stored and the system complied with all privacy laws.

Delta is testing four of the machines this summer at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport.

