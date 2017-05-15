Local Chick-fil-A restaurants donate portions of Monday's sales to Rodman family

The fast-food chain announced it will donate 15 percent of its sales from May 15 to the Rodmans. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly two months after an LMPD officer was killed in the line of duty, shows of support are still being planned for his family.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Chick-fil-A locations around WAVE Country are donating a portion of their sales from Monday to the family of Officer Nick Rodman.

Rodman died in March a day after a high-speed pursuit ended in a violent car crash involving Rodman and the suspect he was chasing, Wathaniel Woods.

Patrons were encouraged to say they'd like to donate to the Rodman family as they placed their orders Monday. Fifteen percent of Chick-fil-A's sales were being set aside for the Rodmans.

"In the wake of this terrible tragedy in our community, we just felt very compelled to rise up and support his family that was left behind without him," Chick-fil-A spokesman Matt Briggs said. "So we just felt that we could tangibly support them with a monetary donation, through utilizing our guests that come in every day, so we are just very honored to do that."

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Suspect in police chase: 'I can't stand to get caught with no pistol'

+ Portland residents show support for Officer Rodman

+ Nick Rodman: Hero LMPD officer laid to rest

+ IMAGES: LMPD Officer Nick Rodman laid to rest

+ IMAGES: Photos from Officer Nick Rodman's funeral service

+ IMAGES: Memorial service for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

There is also a collection box at the local Chick-fil-A restaurants for those who want to donate more money to the family. And next week, area Texas Roadhouse locations will donate 10 percent of all food sales to the Rodmans.

Rodman left behind a wife and their two young children.

Also on Monday, Woods returned to court, where the support for Rodman continued. WAVE 3 News' Connie Leonard reported that the courtroom was packed with many of Rodman's colleagues in blue.

Woods will be back in court in July.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.