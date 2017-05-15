Local Chick-fil-A restaurants donate portions of Monday's sales to Rodman family

Officers were called to the FiveStar Food Mart at 122 East Stephen Foster Avenue about 12:35 a.m. Monday on a report of a shooting.More >>
Officers were called to the FiveStar Food Mart at 122 East Stephen Foster Avenue about 12:35 a.m. Monday on a report of a shooting.More >>
Paying tribute to the thin gray line, Kentucky State Police honored its troopers who have made the ultimate sacrifice across the Commonwealth.More >>
Paying tribute to the thin gray line, Kentucky State Police honored its troopers who have made the ultimate sacrifice across the Commonwealth.More >>
Coal ash, a highly-toxic waste product from coal-burning power plants, could permanently be stored in New Albany.More >>
Coal ash, a highly-toxic waste product from coal-burning power plants, could permanently be stored in New Albany.More >>
Nearly two months after an LMPD officer was killed in the line of duty, shows of support are still being planned for his family.More >>
Nearly two months after an LMPD officer was killed in the line of duty, shows of support are still being planned for his family.More >>
SPMS beat 241 other middle schools to become this year's national champions.More >>
SPMS beat 241 other middle schools to become this year's national champions.More >>