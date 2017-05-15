KSP honors fallen troopers on first day of Peace Officer Memorial Week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Paying tribute to the thin gray line, Kentucky State Police honored its troopers who have made the ultimate sacrifice across the Commonwealth.

Troopers made stops in different cities Monday -- including Rineyville, Radcliff and Louisville -- to honor the fallen troopers in their districts.

KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory said it's important for families of fallen officers to know their loved ones are not forgotten.

"We want them to know that we haven't forgotten our fallen comrades and fallen brothers, that we haven't forgotten families that have lost loved ones as well," Gregory said. "They're always a part of the state police family."

Every year, Peace Officer Memorial Week starts on May 15. This year's memorial week continues through Sunday.

