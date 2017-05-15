Old Forester water tower gets new look

The Old Forester water tower has a new look. (Source: James Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of Louisville's well-known landmarks has received a makeover.

The new look of the Old Forester water tower bottle atop the Forester Center building at Brown-Forman was unveiled on Monday.

Employees from the company joined the celebration.

Old Forester announced a new package design in January.

Brown-Forman said if the water tower were full of bourbon, a bartender could pour more than 8 million drinks.

