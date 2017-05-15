One-way streets becoming two-way streets in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Construction started Monday for the conversion of one-way streets to two-way streets.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

Milling and paving work started along Spring Street in New Albany.

Crews will keep one side of the street open while they work on the other half.

The work is expected to take four to five days, with traffic lights switching to a timed system during the construction.

Pavement re-marking will take about two to three weeks.

Elm, Bank, Market, and Pearl streets also will be converted to two-way.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.