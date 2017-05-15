New Albany's VA Medical Center could be relocating

The VA Medical Center in New Albany could soon be moved to the former St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital on Security Parkway. (Source: James Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Plans are in the works to move and expand New Albany's Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Right now it's located on Northgate Boulevard, off Grant Line Road, just south of I-265.

But, expansion plans call for the center to move about three miles north to the former St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Security Parkway.

The Department of Veterans Affairs will present their plans to the city planning commission Tuesday night.

Right now, veterans must go to different buildings for primary care and mental health services. Under the new plan, everything would be in one location.

If plans for the new VA Medical Center are approved, it could open late this summer.

