Mom claims 5-year-old bullied at Newport school

A Newport mother is claiming her 5-year-old has been the subject of bullying at Newport Primary School on York Street.

The mother, 25-year-old Kourtney Green, said it started shortly after the school year began but things came to a head just a few weeks ago.

“He came home from school and his eye was black and blue,” she said. “He said they had been calling him names, called him the N-word at one point. They are always picking on him and shoving him down."

WATCH FOX19 NOW LIVE

The district released the following response:

"Approximately two weeks ago, the staff at Newport Primary School was informed about issues between two kindergarten students. One school day later, the school's Assistant Principal and the teacher of the students met to formulate and implement a plan to prevent further issues. However, during recess on that same day one student pushed another into a fence before the plan was fully implemented. A day later, the Assistant Principal contacted the parent of the student who had been pushed and was informed that plans to prevent further incidents had been put in place. There have been no reports of additional incidents between the students. The student who was shoved was instructed to immediately report to school officials any further aggressive behavior toward him.

At Newport Independent Schools, nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students. The school system is taking every step it can to ensure that this situation does not happen again."

Another mother claims a similar thing happened to her child at the same school.

Green spoke to the mother and was told her 5-year-old daughter was pushed into a desk causing a blood clot.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Green said. “They are kids and they are supposed to have fun... and that’s not what’s going on.”

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.