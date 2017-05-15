Bags of spinach recalled due to possible listeria contamination

The Horton Fruit Company has issued a voluntary recall of fresh spinach due to the possible risk of listeria contamination.

Per an FDA release, the company was alerted to the potential contamination by their supplier partners.

The products were distributed through retails stores, wholesale and foodservice distributors in North Carolina, Illinois, Kentucky and West Virginia.

There have been no reports of illnesses related to the recall thus far, and no other Horton products are implicated.

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

