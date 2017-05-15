Bellarmine gets bid to NCAA Division II Baseball Tournament

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Bellarmine baseball is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Knights were an at-large selection when the brackets were announced for the NCAA Division II Tournament on Sunday night.

"When we sat through the watch party last night, it was just that feeling of excitement and energy and everybody is out here ready to go, practicing today, so it's a good feeling," sophomore Zach Wiley said. He played prep baseball at Collins High School.

For head coach Larry Owens, it's his first NCAA bid as the Knights head coach. "Oh it's great, it's what we strive for, it's what we play for," Owens said. "You play to win championships and anytime you get to go to a regional, you certainly have a chance to play for a national championship and that's the ultimate goal."

The #5 seed Knights open play in the double elimination Midwest Region on Thursday against #4 seed Drury in Midland, Michigan. Northwood is the top seed and host. The other seeds are #2 Southern Indiana, #3 Quincy, #6 Wayne State, #7 St. Joseph's and #8 Kentucky Wesleyan.

It is the seventh NCAA Tournament in Bellarmine history, and the first since 2013. Bellarmine is 34-19 this season.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

