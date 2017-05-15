Would you know what to do in an active-shooter situation?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was 20 years ago when 14-year-old Michael Carneal opened fire on a prayer group that met every morning

in the lobby of Heath High School in Paducah.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

A shotgun and a rifle were wrapped up and passed off as part of an art project as he rode to school with his older sister who was a senior at Heath. Carneal also was armed with an MK II .22-caliber pistol in his backpack.

When Carneal arrived at school, he inserted earplugs and took the pistol out of his bag. He fired eight rounds in fast succession at the youth prayer group, killing three female students and wounding five others. Witnesses testified that Carneal d ropped the gun of his own accord and surrendered to the principal.

The 1997 mass shooting in the Kentucky school was unthinkable. It is perhaps too easy to forget how many times in today’s world people going about their everyday lives are placed in the path of an active shooter. The incidence of a mass shooter wreaking havoc on unsuspecting bystanders is steadily increasing. By April 16 of this year, the United States had already suffered 91 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archives. At the current rate calculated by GVA, 2017 is on track to have more mass shootings than any other year since GVA began tracking gun violence in the U.S.

"That's unfortunate for all of us," said former LMPD officer and SWAT Team member and now Global Security Consultant Lisa Doyle.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 1 dead, 1 injured in PRP shooting

+ Girl charged after Instagram threat against school

+ At least 7 people face indictment after drug bust

Two people were killed and four others injured after a mass shooting on Thanksgiving Day in Shawnee Park in the West End of Louisville last year. The park was filled with families, many children, attending the Juice Bowl, a youth football game held annually on Thanksgiving Day. After receiving a message that there was a shooting in the park, I called my sister. She had called me earlier in the day, asking me to join her for the holiday tradition at the West End park. It was a park we've visited all our lives, especially as young children. I called my sister dozens of times, and finally reached her only to hear someone screaming, "Someone is shooting. Someone is shooting." The phone went dead.

I kept calling. After what seemed like hours, she called me back, hysterically describing the chaos. My sister and her friend were close enough to the shooting to have blood spatter on their clothing. I d ropped to my knees, grateful that she had not been hurt or worse. My sister later explained

how her first reaction was to try to help those who had been shot. As kind as the gesture may have been, it is not the first move that should be made during an active-shooter situation. Calling my sister repeatedly also could have led to her death, had she been hiding without her cellphone silenced. How to save ourselves in this type of emergency was not something either of us had ever contemplated. We had certainly practiced fire drills and even had a severe weather plan in place.

"What would I do if someone walked into the building I was in right now and started shooting?" I asked myself. I did not have a good answer.

"Run, hide and fight, fighting of course being your last resource," Doyle said.

The Department of Homeland Security has created training programs and public awareness campaigns asking people to consider what they would do so that they will be prepared to act rather than freeze if the unthinkable happens.

"If you can see them, they can see you," Doyle said.

The first and best option when faced with this emergency is to get out of the building and out of the shooter’s line of sight if you possibly can.

"Try to stay calm," Doyle said. "That's easier if you're already thinking about where's my exit."

Visualizing your movements in advance can make a big difference in your attitude and your chances of escaping an active shooter. It simply means being aware of your surroundings wherever you are, especially if it is a place you spend a large amount of time. Don't blindly follow the crowd, Doyle advised, and pause to look before you enter choke points such as stairwells, lobbies and exits to make sure you can move through them quickly and not get stuck.

"If everybody is going toward the same exit, you can’t get out fast enough," Doyle said. "(The shooter) creates more casualties with everybody headed to one place."

Think unconventionally, and plan your escape before you need to escape. Looking at your surroundings every day when you are calm and nothing is wrong may give you the advantage if an emergency arises. If you cannot escape, hide.

"Get behind something that is solid," Doyle said. "Something that can absorb gunfire."

Remember, drywall will not stop a bullet. If you run to another room, lock the door and turn out the lights.

"If you run into that room, pile as much as you can behind that door," Doyle said. "Look for some place to hide."

Studies from the Department of Homeland Security find that a shooter doesn’t want to waste time or too much energy to enter a room.

"The more things that you can put behind that door, the better," Doyle said. "Make sure your phones are on silent. Make sure you stay silent."

Even the vibration mode on your phone should be silenced. Even though you have moved to a separate area and have secured the door, look for a closet or a concealed hiding place.

Finally, if getting away from danger or getting to a safe space aren’t options, you may need to fight for your life.

“It's really down to life and death now,” Doyle said. "You don't have any other way.”

This is the last resort. This is a dangerous option to be used only if your life is at risk and you are trapped with a gunman.

"You can't run," Doyle said. "You can't hide and you have to fight. Make that decision that I'm all in. In 100 percent."

Almost anything can be turned into an improvised weapon. Throw books, coffee mugs, or anything else you can grab to create chaos. Keep moving. A moving target is much harder to hit than a stationary one.

"What is around that I can pick up and fight with?" Doyle asked.

Act as aggressively as possible against the shooter and commit to your actions.

"If you can distract the person by throwing things or a mass of people running at the same time," Doyle said. "Somebody's gonna get there. Decide. Commit. Succeed."

When police do arrive, stay where it is safe and stay quiet. Their goal when they arrive will be to ensure safety. If you hear or see police, don’t come rushing out from your safe space until ordered to do so. Help may have arrived but that does not mean the area is safe yet and they do not know who the bad guy is. Wait for the all clear.

If you do see police and they see you, make sure your hands are clearly visible and give them as much information as you can. If you do have a concealed weapon, with or without a permit, alert officers immediately and again make sure your hands are clearly visible. The police will have no idea initially who the shooter is. Once the area is secure, police will probably organize an evacuation while EMTs and other authorities care for the wounded.

There are those who do not believe the public safety campaign of "Run, Hide, Fight" is the appropriate action to take in a hostile situation. Whatever action you choose, if you are prepared you are more likely to be successful.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.