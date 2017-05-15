Henderson Co. Fiscal Court discuss 2017-18 budget

The Henderson County fiscal court met on Monday to discuss the 2017 and 2018 budgets.

Among the topics of discussion, replenishing the county's reserve funds, which has been depleted greatly over the last five years. One possible solution, a new work release program for inmates who are in jail for not paying child support.

Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider believes the program could both rehabilitate inmates and help the county's finances.

"People, who don't pay child support, are often incarcerated for a short amount of time and while they are in jail they can't work and they can't pay child support," explained Judge Executive Schneider. "So we're looking for a different way to handle those folks that will allow them to work, support their families and stay out of our county jail, costing us money and also costing their families money."

The work release program is expected to save the county thousands of dollars per year in inmate housing costs. The final reading of the budget is set for May 23.

