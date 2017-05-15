LMPD chief asking for cash to help fight crime

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad is asking for more money.

>> VIDEO: Watch Natalia Martinez's report

"We're asking for more overtime, we are asking for more people, we're asking for more than any other department," Conrad told WAVE 3 News.

A few months, ago the department increased the number of officers patrolling the most violent neighborhoods. That was a move that now has the chief asking for more money while council members searched for answers.

The department had $1.2 million to spend on overtime for 6 months into the summer. Monday, WAVE 3 News obtained a report that broke down where the money was spent since January 14 through May 6 of this year.

+ Victory Park: Roughly $46,000 was spent

+ Shawnee: $75,713

+ Shelby Park: $102,917

+ Smoketown: $105,626

+ Park Hill: $119,055

+ Russell: $239,087

The Russell neighborhood is in the first division and has seen at least eight homicides this year. However, the second division has seen nearly half of this year's homicides. The department spent the largest chunk of money there, when broken down by division -- $179,970.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 5 ways to become hard target for ransomware hackers

+ Old Forester water tower gets new look

+ Father: Pledge who died after hazing treated like 'roadkill'

Monday, Conrad told members of the city's budget committee that he wants $2 million more to go toward the department's overtime budget, bringing it to $5.8 million, aside from the money already allocated for the surge.

The chief was asked by a few council members whether he would hire more officers rather than pay additional overtime. Conrad has explained before that the hiring of more officers takes time, and the city needs a more immediate solution.

Conrad also said the city does need more officers. Last week, he said he asked the mayor for 50 officers -- but got 16.

Monday, he would not get more specific about how many more boots on the ground the department needs. The council members have $6 million at their disposal in this year's budget that they'll decide what to do with.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

The chief said the council is responsible for allocating those funds and would not offer a number of officers he would like to hire.

"You know, my ask is in front of there, that is, the request that the mayor put in front of the Metro Council and now that ball's in their court, and now we're looking for them to make the decisions that they believe fit the needs of this community," Conrad said.

He also said it's important to remember that it costs roughly $100,000 for each additional officer.

Conrad said last week that the city has seen a drop in non-violent crime for the first time in years.

Also on Monday, the chief said he has an idea to change the way the police department staffs special events. LMPD has been criticized before for pulling officers off the streets to work special details often on overtime. On Monday, Conrad said LMPD is considering hiring retired officers to do those jobs at regular pay. He said the department is in talks with the police union to try to make that happen.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.