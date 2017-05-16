'Dr Phil' to air 2nd interview with Hernandez's fiancee

(Ted Fitzgerald/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this, March 30, 2015, file photo, Shayanna Jenkins, fiancee of former NFL football player Aaron Hernandez, uses her hands to illustrate the size of a small box as she testifies in court d...

(Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, fiancee of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, testifies in Suffolk Superior Court during his trial for the July...

(Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, fiancee of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, seated at right, walks to the witness stand to testify in Suffolk...

(Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, fiancee of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, testifies in Suffolk Superior Court during his trial for the July...

(CBS Television Distribution via AP). This image released by CBS Television Distribution shows Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez during an interview on the "Dr. Phil" show. The two-part interview is scheduled to ai...

BOSTON (AP) - The fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez is expected to publicly respond to rumors about his sexuality.

The second part of a two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is scheduled to air Tuesday on the "Dr. Phil" show.

Jenkins-Hernandez told host Dr. Phillip McGraw on Monday that she doesn't think the former New England Patriots tight end killed himself on April 19, as authorities have said. She says he was upbeat in their last telephone conversation before he was found hanged and there was no indication he was suicidal.

Hernandez's death came days after he was acquitted in a 2012 Boston double slaying. He was serving a life sentence in a 2013 killing.

Monday's interview ended with Dr. Phil asking Jenkins-Hernandez about rumors that Hernandez might have been gay.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.