Fiancee says Aaron Hernandez denied rumors he was gay

(Ted Fitzgerald/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this, March 30, 2015, file photo, Shayanna Jenkins, fiancee of former NFL football player Aaron Hernandez, uses her hands to illustrate the size of a small box as she testifies in court d...

(Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, fiancee of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, testifies in Suffolk Superior Court during his trial for the July...

(Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, fiancee of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, seated at right, walks to the witness stand to testify in Suffolk...

(Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, fiancee of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, testifies in Suffolk Superior Court during his trial for the July...

(CBS Television Distribution via AP). This image released by CBS Television Distribution shows Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez during an interview on the "Dr. Phil" show. The two-part interview is scheduled to ai...

BOSTON (AP) - The fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez says he told her rumors that he was gay or bisexual were not true.

The second part of a two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez aired Tuesday on the "Dr. Phil" show.

Jenkins-Hernandez told host Dr. Phillip McGraw that Hernandez was "very much a man" to her and called the rumors "embarrassing" and "hurtful."

She says she doesn't believe Hernandez and fellow prisoner Kyle Kennedy were lovers or even close friends. She says Hernandez didn't talk about him.

Jenkins-Hernandez said Monday she doesn't think the former New England Patriots tight end killed himself last month, as authorities have said.

She says there was a suicide note for her and one for their daughter but there was no note addressed to Kennedy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.