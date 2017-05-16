Latest Indiana sports

COLTS MOVES

Colts sign 4th draft pick, waive 2nd-year offensive lineman

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have signed fourth-round draft pick Zach Banner and waived second-year center Austin Blythe.

While terms of Banner's deal were not immediately available, rookies typically sign for three years.

The 6-foot-9, 360-pound tackle was Southern California's 2015 offensive lineman of the year and was chosen No. 137 overall.

Blythe was Indy's seventh-round pick in and played in eight games last season. Indy replaced Blythe with free agent guard Blake Muir, who spent last season on two teams' practice squads.

The Colts also signed four undrafted rookies: cornerback Danté Blackmon, safety Tyson Graham, receiver Al-Damion Riles and tackle Andrew Wylie. To make room, they waived receiver Jerome Lane, cornerbacks Frankie Williams and Chris Lyles, and guard Christopher Muller.

INDY 500-ALONSO

Suspension issue shortens Alonso's 1st work day at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A rear suspension problem limited two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso to just 20 laps in Monday's opening Indianapolis 500 practice.

The Spanish driver posted a fast lap of 223.205 mph and was 19th on the speed chart. He was well off the pace of 226.338 set by his teammate Marco Andretti.

Andretti Autosport took two of the top five spots, and Honda drivers claimed four of the top five spots.

Less than two weeks ago, Alonso made his oval debut at the historic 2.5-mile Brickyard in a solo test.

On Monday, things changed. The overcast skies and cool temperatures were replaced by sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s, and this time Alonso had to contend with 32 other drivers on the track.

INDY 500-SPEEDS

Andretti posts fastest speed in Indianapolis 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Marco Andretti posted the fastest lap in Monday's first Indianapolis 500 practice. He completed the 2.5-mile oval in 226.338 mph.

Scott Dixon was second at 225.296 mph. Andretti and Dixon both use Honda engines.

Two-time Indy pole winner Ed Carpenter had the top Chevrolet car, finishing third at 224.969 mph on a warm, sunny day. Honda drivers Sebastien Bourdais and Ryan Hunter-Reay rounded out the top five.

Team owner Michael Andretti is attempting to put six cars on the 33-car starting grid, one of them being his son.

Another of Andretti's drivers, rookie Jack Harvey, was not seriously injured in the first crash of the month.

Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The 101st running of the 500 is set for May 28.

INDY 500-CRASH

Rookie Harvey hits wall in 1st crash of month at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Rookie driver Jack Harvey became the first driver to crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this month.

The British native climbed out of his car Monday and did not appear to be seriously injured. He was checked at the infield medical center, released and cleared to drive.

Harvey's car appeared to get too high going through the second turn on the Brickyard's 2.5-mile oval before slamming hard into the SAFER barrier on the outside wall. His best lap of the day was 214.473 mph.

Harvey is one of six Andretti Autosport drivers hoping to qualify this weekend for the 33-car starting grid. The Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to be run May 28.

OBIT-BRIAN

Ex-pro basketball standout, LSU star Frank Brian dead at 94

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU has announced former college and pro star basketball player Frank Brian has died at the age of 94.

Brian was part of the World War II generation and military service interrupted his LSU career, which began in 1942 and ended in 1947. Brian went on to a 10-year professional career that saw him become a two-time All-Star in both the National Basketball League and later in the NBA.

Brian served in the Army during World War II, rising to the rank of master sergeant.

He began his pro basketball career in Indiana with NBL's Anderson Packers, a team which later was briefly absorbed by the NBA. Brian also played in the NBA for Tri-Cities and Fort Wayne.

The university, which was notified by Brian's family, stated he passed away Sunday in his hometown of Zachary, Louisiana.

