Cincinnati Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones pleads guilty to 1 count

By DAN SEWELLAssociated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge from an altercation this year.

Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory dismissed misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct at the prosecutor's request after a plea agreement. He sentenced Jones to time already served - two days - on the obstructing official business count.

The 33-year-old Jones apologized in court Tuesday for his behavior and specifically to a Cincinnati police officer he made profane comments to after his arrest.

The Hamilton County prosecutor earlier dismissed a felony count alleging Jones spit on a jail nurse.

Jones was jailed Jan. 3 in the latest incident in a career marked by legal issues.

Jones is still subject to potential NFL discipline.

