At least 7 people face indictment after drug bust

Authorities from several agencies participated in the investigation. (Source: Bullitt County Sheriff's Office)

Drugs were confiscated as part of the seizure. (Source: Bullitt County Sheriff's Office)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - At least seven people face charges after a narcotics investigation by authorities from at least two Kentucky counties and out-of-state troopers.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit conducted the investigation in conjunction with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Bullitt County authorities said on May 15, they seized about 222 pounds of marijuana, about $57,710, four vehicles, 227 dosage units of THC oil (aka marijuana oil), 12 vials of human growth hormone (HGH), 127 HGH pills, and one gun.

Due to the ongoing investigation, authorities said they would release no additional information at this time.

