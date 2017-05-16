1 dead, 1 missing following single-car crash on S. 7th Street

The roadway was shut down for a time. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was killed and a second person fled the scene after a car crashed into a utility pole and a fire hydrant Tuesday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. on South 7th Street at Industry Road. 7th Street remains closed between Industry Road and Algonquin Parkway.

Police said one of the victims was rushed to a hospital where he later died. They had no information about

Police said a man was rushed to a hospital after he was found injured, lying in the road. He later died at the hospital. Police had no information about the second person in the car who fled from the scene.

This story will be updated.

