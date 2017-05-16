Deadly crash at South 7th Street and Industry Road - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Deadly crash at South 7th Street and Industry Road

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The incident happened Tuesday morning. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News) The incident happened Tuesday morning. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)
The roadway was shut down for a time. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News) The roadway was shut down for a time. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency responders are at the scene of a deadly crash at South 7th Street and Industry Road.

7th Street is closed from Algonquin Parkway to Industry Road.

Police said a man was rushed to a hospital where he later died. A second person in the car fled from the scene and has not been located.

This story will be updated.

