UPDATE: Victim of deadly crash on S. 7th Street identified

The roadway was shut down for a time. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man killed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole and a fire hydrant has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Daron Mills, 35, died of a head injury in the crash, which happened shortly after 5 a.m. on South 7th Street at Industry Road.

Mills was found lying in the roadway when police arrived. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

A second person in the vehicle fled the scene of the crash on foot. Police have not released any information about him.

7th Street was closed for a time between Industry Road and Algonquin Parkway.

This story will be updated.

