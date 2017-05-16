Victim of deadly crash on S. 7th Street identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was killed and a second person fled the scene after a car crashed into a utility pole and a fire hydrant Tuesday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. on South 7th Street at Industry Road. 7th Street was closed for several hours following the crash.

Police said Daron Mills, 35, of Louisville, was found lying in the roadway when they arrived. He was rushed to a hospital where he died of a head injury.

A woman who lives on 7th Street said she awoke to the loud noise of the crash.

“It sounded like a bomb going off,” Jennifer Pace said. “His tire came off and landed in our driveway."

Pace immediately looked out a window and saw a man lying on the road. Her husband told her to call 911. A short time later, she noticed a crowd forming around the man in the street. Pace's daughter started recording a video out her window.

Police are looking for at least one other person who may have been in the car with Mills.

"We do believe there was another person in the vehicle," Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. "We haven’t been able to determine who the driver and the passenger are at this point.”

Pace described the crash scene as hectic with people coming seemingly out of nowhere to crowd around the man lying in the road.

“It was very chaotic," Pace said. "They were shouting, crying, running - it was horrible. I thought he was dead. I said, 'How could anyone survive that?' I guess he got thrown out of his car because he was right in the middle of the street.”

