Victim of deadly crash on S. 7th Street identified

A second person in the vehicle fled the scene of the crash on foot.More >>
A second person in the vehicle fled the scene of the crash on foot.More >>
The incident involved a pickup truck pulling a trailer.More >>
The incident involved a pickup truck pulling a trailer.More >>
A 21-year-old Campbellsville man is accused of firing the shot that killed a Bardstown teenager he and three other suspects were in the process of robbing early Monday morning, according to arrest citations.More >>
A 21-year-old Campbellsville man is accused of firing the shot that killed a Bardstown teenager he and three other suspects were in the process of robbing early Monday morning, according to arrest citations.More >>
Officers were called to the FiveStar Food Mart at 122 East Stephen Foster Avenue about 12:35 a.m. Monday on a report of a shooting.More >>
Officers were called to the FiveStar Food Mart at 122 East Stephen Foster Avenue about 12:35 a.m. Monday on a report of a shooting.More >>
The Human Services Program at Fairdale High School, 1001 Fairdale Rd., put students at the scene of a mock crash giving them the chance to respond with the skills they've learned throughout the school year.More >>
The Human Services Program at Fairdale High School, 1001 Fairdale Rd., put students at the scene of a mock crash giving them the chance to respond with the skills they've learned throughout the school year.More >>