New gas leak shuts down same block of W. Manslick Road for 2nd day

Tuesday's incident was reported at 8:06 a.m. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the second day in a row, a gas leak has shut down the 10600 block of West Manslick Road in Fairdale.

A MetroSafe supervisor said Tuesday's gas leak is in a different part of the gas line from Monday's rupture.

Tuesday's incident was reported at 8:06 a.m.

Fairdale firefighters are at the scene. LG&E crews are on the way.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.