NKY animal shelter waives dog adoption fees

The Campbell County Animal Shelter is full and needs to clear its kennels.

Because the organization does not have the space for more dogs, it's waiving adoption fees.

All dog adoption fees will be waived until May 20.

If you live in Campbell County, you must still pay the $5 dog license fee.

You can view adoptable animals here- but the shelter said because they are busy with all the animals, photos of all the adoptable animals will not be listed on the site.

The Campbell County Animal Shelter is located at 1898 Poplar Ridge Rd. in Melbourne.

You can call (859) 635-2819 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

