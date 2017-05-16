Girl charged after Instagram threat against school

CRESTWOOD, KY (WAVE) - A teenage girl is in custody after making a threat against her school on a social media site.

The threat was made May 12 against South Oldham High School, according to Oldham County police. Around 11:15 a.m., an Instagram post said that a bombing would take place at the school.

Approximately 1,300 students were evacuated from the building by school officials while the Oldham County Police and Oldham County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Louisville Metro Police K-9 unit, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms, and the FBI searched the building. No explosives were found.

The investigation led Oldham County police to determine the threat had been posted a 15-year-old South Oldham student. Police said she admitted to making the post.

The girl has been charged with terroristic threatening and is being held at a juvenile facility until a court hearing.

