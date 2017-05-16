Officials: Air Care called after tree falls on woman

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene of a tree accident.

It happened shortly after 10:30 in the 12000 block of Percival Rd.

Walton fire officials confirmed a 56-year-old woman was cutting down a tree and it fell on her.

She was taken by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injures.

Her name has not been released.

