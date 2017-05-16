Shooting reported in Pleasure Ridge Park, MetroSafe says

The threat was made May 12 against South Oldham High School, according to Oldham County police.More >>
The threat was made May 12 against South Oldham High School, according to Oldham County police.More >>
Police said one of the victims was rushed to a hospital where he later died. They had no information about the other person in the vehicle who fled.More >>
Police said one of the victims was rushed to a hospital where he later died. They had no information about the other person in the vehicle who fled.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said Tuesday's gas leak is in a different part of the gas line from Monday's rupture.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said Tuesday's gas leak is in a different part of the gas line from Monday's rupture.More >>
LG&E and fire crews shut down West Manslick between Starlet Drive and Mitchell Hill Road.More >>
LG&E and fire crews shut down West Manslick between Starlet Drive and Mitchell Hill Road.More >>
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit conducted the investigation in conjunction with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.More >>
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit conducted the investigation in conjunction with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.More >>