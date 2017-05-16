1 dead, 1 seriously injured in PRP shooting

Police tape was visible on this home. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

The incident happened in the 7400 block of Ronan Drive. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people were shot - one of them fatally - in a Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the second victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police were unsure whether one or both of the victims fired the shots or if a third person was involved.

The incident was reported at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 7400 block Ronan Drive.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

