Rollover accident shuts down I-265 S at Stonestreet Road

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The accident was reported at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News) The accident was reported at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)
Debris was strewn across a stretch of the interstate. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News) Debris was strewn across a stretch of the interstate. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A rollover accident has shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 265 at Stonestreet Road.

A MetroSafe dispatcher said the incident involved a pickup truck pulling a trailer.

There is no immediate word on possible injuries.

This story will be updated.

