UPDATE: I-265 S reopens at Stonestreet Road after rollover crash

Debris was strewn across a stretch of the interstate. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

The accident was reported at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 265 at Stonestreet Road have reopened after a rollover crash that shut it down Tuesday morning.

The incident involved a pickup truck pulling a trailer.

It was reported as an injury accident, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately available.

