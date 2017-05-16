UPDATE: I-265 S reopens at Stonestreet Road after rollover crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: I-265 S reopens at Stonestreet Road after rollover crash

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The accident was reported at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News) The accident was reported at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)
Debris was strewn across a stretch of the interstate. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News) Debris was strewn across a stretch of the interstate. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 265 at Stonestreet Road have reopened after a rollover crash that shut it down Tuesday morning.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
News & Weather apps

The incident involved a pickup truck pulling a trailer.

It was reported as an injury accident, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately available.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM
+ Victim in 7th Street Road crash identified
7 people face indictment after drug bust
4 arrested in shooting death of Bardstown teen

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly